Klickitat County Preparing for Phase 3

KLICKITAT COUNTY- The Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with the Public Health Department has received the support of the Klickitat County Board of Health and the Board of Commissioners to apply for Phase 3 of the Governor’s “Safe Start” plan. The Phase 3 application was submitted to the state today and we will await the decision from the state. We believe that with the support of our community partners and the readiness of all healthcare facilities in our county we are prepared and ready for Phase 3.

In Phase 3 all of the previous activities allowed will continue with the addition of the following:

Recreation : Outdoor group recreational sports activities (50 or fewer people),

: Outdoor group recreational sports activities (50 or fewer people), Recreational facilities at less than 50 percent capacity (gyms, public pools, etc.)

at less than 50 percent capacity (gyms, public pools, etc.) Gatherings : Allow gatherings with no more than 50 people.

: Allow gatherings with no more than 50 people. Spiritual or religious services: Indoor capacity of 50% or 400 people (whichever is less). Choirs not allowed.

or religious services: Indoor capacity of 50% or 400 people (whichever is less). Choirs not allowed. Travel: Resume non-essential travel

Resume non-essential travel Business: Restaurants/taverns at less that 75 percent capacity, table size no larger than 10, bar areas in restaurants/taverns at less than 25 percent capacity, theaters at less than 50 percent capacity, customer-facing government services (telework remains strongly encouraged), libraries, museums, all other business activities not yet listed except for nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people

All health requirements for physical distancing and facial coverings will remain the same as the guidance for previous phases. Please keep in mind that we must maintain our current status and not allow the virus to become uncontrolled in our county. Continue to adhere to the health precautions to protect yourself, your loved ones and all other community members. Precautions include physical distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, disinfect surfaces, avoid crowded places, stay home if sick, and avoid others who are sick.

Please use the following sites if you would like more information:

Safe Start Application Process

h ttps://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/county-status-and-safe-start-application-proces s

Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard

h ttps://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/covid-19-risk-assessment-dashboard

·

Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard

w ww.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/NovelCoronavirusOutbreak2020COVID19/DataDashboard

Klickitat County Public Health Covid-19 Information

w ww.klickitatcounty.org/1187/COVID-19

Safe Start Phased Reopening-

w ww.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/SafeStartPhasedReopening.pdf

Be a Part of the Solution