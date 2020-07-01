Portland’s downtown police precinct boarded up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers have installed plywood over windows and washed off graffiti near the entrance to the downtown Portland police headquarters after police say windows were smashed and plywood was removed from doors early Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the vandalism happened after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office removed the last of the fencing that circled the Justice Center, the Police Bureau’s Central Precinct, police administrative offices, the county jail and courtrooms, to try to tamp down tension between protesters and police.