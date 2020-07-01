Oregon Gov. extends coronavirus emergency proclamation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days. Brown said in a news release Tuesday there have been over 8,600 coronavirus cases in the state, with over a quarter of those identified in the past two weeks. Earlier this week she mandated mask wearing for people throughout the state starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the disease. The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders Brown has issued throughout the pandemic. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect. The emergency proclamation will now last through Sept. 4.