EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries and possibly China soon. Most Americans, however, have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S. Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out. Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into 31 European nations: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. The EU said China is “subject to confirmation of reciprocity,” meaning it should lift restrictions on European citizens entering China before it will allow Chinese citizens back in.