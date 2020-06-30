Businesses chafe in Leicester as UK city faces new lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Stores are closing their doors and schools are sending children home in the English city of Leicester, where the government imposed a local lockdown to contain a spike in coronavirus cases. People in most of England will be able to drink in pubs, eat in restaurants and get a haircut when the next phase of lockdown-easing measures begins Saturday. But the government has rolled back the freedoms in Leicester. It says the central England city of 330,000 people accounted for a tenth of all new coronavirus cases in the country last week. Local officials are accusing the U.K. government of being too slow to act.