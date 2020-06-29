Shooting Investigation – Umatilla County

On Saturday, June 27, 2020 at approximately 5:57 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a shooting incident on Interstate 82 near milepost- east bound.

Preliminary investigation revealed an adult male identified as Steven Dario Quiriconi (62) of Hermiston, was operating a 2017 Land Rover, when it pulled along side a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup, occupied by two adults and two minor children, and discharged a firearm into the the cabin of the Ford pickup.

The occupants of the Ford pickup were not injured.

Law Enforcement located the Land Rover traveling west bound on Interstate 84 and Quiriconi was taken into custody without incident.

Quiriconi was lodged at the Umatilla County Justice Center on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon by certain Felons, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Pointing a Firearm at Another, Recklessly Endangering, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Menacing, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

OSP was assisted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department and the Irrigon Ambulance.