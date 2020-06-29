Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad early this year. That’s according to a prosecutor in Tehran who was quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency on Monday. The prosecutor said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and 35 others. Interpol later said it wouldn’t consider Iran’s request, meaning Trump faces no danger of arrest. A U.S. official also dismissed it as a “propaganda stunt” that “makes the Iranians look foolish.”