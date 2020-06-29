French ex-prime minister Fillon, wife found guilty of fraud

PARIS (AP) — Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has been found guilty in a fraud case of having used public funds to pay his wife and children more than 1 million euros since 1998 for work they never performed. The couple’s lawyers immediately appealed Monday’s verdict from the Paris court. Fillon was sentenced to five years in prison, three of them suspended, and a 375,000 euro ($423,100) fine. He is also banned from seeking an elected office for 10 years. He remains free pending appeal. His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been found guilty as an accomplice and was given a three-year suspended sentence and the same size fine. The work had brought the family more than 1 million euros since 1998.