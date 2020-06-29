Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers of July’s filing and payment deadlines

Salem, OR—The Oregon Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that July 15 is the deadline for filing a tax return and paying tax due. Oregon extended the deadline when the IRS extended the deadline to file and pay federal taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For personal income taxpayers:

• The Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 is July 15, 2020.

• The Oregon tax payment deadline for payments due with the 2019 tax year is July 15, 2020.

• The tax year 2019 six-month extension to file until October 15, 2020, if requested, extends only to the filing (not payment) deadline.

If you have questions about your personal income tax, contact questions.dor@oregon.gov.

For corporate income/excise taxpayers:

• The Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 is July 15, 2020.

• The Oregon tax payment deadline for payments for the 2019 return, normally May 15, 2020, is now July 15, 2020.

• Fiscal year returns and related payments due after July 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.

Interest and penalties:

• Because of the extension of the due dates for filing returns and making payments, any interest and penalties with respect to Oregon tax filings and payments begin accruing on July 16, 2020.

• No automatic extension is provided for the payment or deposit of any other type of Oregon tax or for the filing of Oregon information returns.

Kicker reminder

If your 2018 return is amended or adjusted after you file your 2019 return, we will automatically adjust your kicker amount.

Department of Revenue offices

All Revenue offices remain closed to drop-in visitors. If you need to speak to one of our representatives in person, you must make an appointment. Go to www.oregon.gov/dor and click on Contact Us to schedule an appointment.

Electronic filing continues to be the easiest and fastest way for taxpayers to file and pay any taxes due. You can also make payments on Revenue Online.

You can find resources, such as forms and publications, information regarding filing as an individual or business, and helpful tools like Where’s My Refund and What’s My Kicker, on the Department of Revenue webpage. Also, keep up to date with the latest developments and news surrounding impacts of COVID-19 to your taxes.

You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments. You can call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY for hearing- or speech-impaired, call 800-886-7204.