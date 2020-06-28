Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying that he’d been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. And Trump is appearing to minimize the allegations against Moscow. According to a New York Times report, American intelligence officials concluded months ago that Russian officials offered rewards for successful attacks on American service-members last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war. Trump tweets that “Nobody briefed or told me” or Vice President Mike Pence or chief of staff Mark Meadows about “the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.”