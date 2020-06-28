Report: Blacks in Boston disproportionately face eviction

A new report says communities of color in Boston are disproportionately affected by evictions in the city, with some of the highest rates in Black communities. Seventy percent of market-rate eviction filings occur in neighborhoods where a majority of residents are people of color, though only about half of rental housing is in these neighborhoods, according to three years of data by MIT researchers and a housing justice organization that was released Sunday. The problem has only been exasperated by the coronavirus, which saw a spike in eviction filings before the state issued a moratorium in April. Almost 80% of those suspended cases were in communities of color.