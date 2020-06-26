Wyden Statement on Trump Administration Brief in Texas Health Care Lawsuit

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement after the Trump administration filed its brief in the Texas v. U.S. lawsuit that would invalidate the Affordable Care Act in its entirety:

“In the dark of night, Trump released his plan for taking away health care from millions, hidden from view because he knows Americans think he’s wrong. Instead of steps to rein in COVID-19 and lower health care costs to families struggling to make ends meet, Trump and Bill Barr have published a blueprint on how to dismantle American health care in the middle of a pandemic,” Wyden said. “The stakes have always been high, but now they are even higher. Americans need to know that this brief sums up what Trump and Republicans think about health care: affordable health care is not a right for everybody.”