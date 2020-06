Tomorrow,June 26th, Cherry Heights Road will be closed at W. 2nd street for paving operations. This closure will be from approximately 7am to 5pm. Motorists will need to use alternate routes of W. 6th street or W. 2nd street to Webber in order to circumvent the closure.

Questions or concerns regarding the closure can go to:

Kenny Kempf, Crestline Project Manager, 541-288-4024