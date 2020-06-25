Jim Butcher – Peace Talks

Jim Butcher is one of the biggest names in urban fantasy, best know as the creator or the Dresden Files, a book series featuring Harry Blackstone Copperfield Dresden, who hangs out his shingle as a wizard in modern day Chicago. Harry is not the brightest guy on the block, but he has real wizardly skills and takes as many lumps as Wil E. Coyote in the Road Runner cartoons. In his Chicago, the monsters are real, whether the public at large believes it or not.

Peace Talks, the 16th book in the series, is out July 11, and is actually part 1 of a 2-part story arc that concludes with the 17th book, titled Battleground, which comes out in September.

In addition to the Dresden Files, Butcher has also written a six-book series, the Codex Alexa, a Spiderman novel, a steampunk novel and several collections of short stories.

