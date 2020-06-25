Goldendale Police Face Covering information

The Goldendale Police have been receiving numerous phone calls from citizens about the new face covering order from Governor Inslee.

Goldendale Police will continue to focus on education related to the coronavirus crisis. The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure and it does not mandate law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators.

Goldendale Police will continue to communicate with and encourage all citizens of Goldendale to make safety-focused decisions and follow health-based directives.

Together, we will continue to address the public health threat of COVID 19 as a community.