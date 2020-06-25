Flushing of Fire Hydrants

The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city over the next few weeks, weather permitting.

Fire hydrants are flushed in order to:

Clean out deposits, sediments and rust from our distribution pipelines;

Help minimize water quality problems;

Test fire protection water pressures;

Exercise hydrant valves; and

Identify hydrants needing repair or replacement.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid driving or walking through the water coming directly from a hydrant while it is being flushed. If it is not possible to avoid the area, please proceed with caution.

Occasionally main flushing causes water flowing from a tap to be discolored from stirred up sediment or milky white caused by tiny air bubbles. Although discolored water won’t make you sick, you might want to flush the pipe by running the water for several minutes before drinking or washing.

If the water does not clear, please contact the Public Works office at 541-296-5401.