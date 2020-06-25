Face Masks for Low Income

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Washington State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has coordinated the purchase and distribution of cloth masks to low-income persons throughout the state of Washington. The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with Public Health has received the masks dedicated for our county. We are working closely with our community partners listed below to get these masks to anyone that has an income below 200% of the federal poverty level and is in need of a mask. To check the qualifying income amounts go to https://aspe.hhs.gov/poverty-guidelines. They have a PDF chart on the right hand side of the page that breaks down family size and annual income.

Partners participating in the distribution at this time are:

Klickitat County Public Health Department (No walk-ins due to office closure, please call) Goldendale 509-773-4565 or White Salmon 509-493-1558

State Dept. of Social & Health Services (DSHS) Distributed at family visits (No walk-ins or calls due to the office closure)

Pregnancy Resource Center (Available to clients, no walk-ins)

Programs for Peaceful living

WAGAP (Pick Up through Food Bank or call for appointment) Goldendale 509-493-2662 https://www.wagap.org/food-banks-nutrition (locations)

Schools (Goldendale, Centerville, Trout Lake) Will be contacting families on the reduced or free lunch program



We want to ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to receive a mask that is in need of one. Each person will receive 2 masks per person in their family. Please only pickup once per family. Masks are essential to controlling the spread of COVID-19. By wearing a mask you are protecting those around you that may be more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill. In addition there are many businesses and entire counties, Hood River & Yakima for example, that require masks be worn by everyone when out in public.

Be a Part of the Solution