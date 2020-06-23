Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment for the nation’s pandemic response. Coronavirus cases are rising in about half the states and political polarization is competing for attention with public health recommendations. The government’s top infectious disease expert is testifying Tuesday before a powerful House panel, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. In prepared testimony submitted for all four witnesses, the Department of Health and Human Services told lawmakers that “it might take some time for a licensed (coronavirus) vaccine to be available to the general public.”