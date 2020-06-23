Families pay tribute to three men slain in English park

LONDON (AP) — The families of three victims of a stabbing rampage in the English town of Reading have paid tribute to their loved ones, speaking of their broken hearts at losing them in what is being treated as a terror attack. Police named the dead as James Furlong, David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett. The three friends were enjoying a warm Saturday evening when they were attacked at Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. A 25-year-old suspect is in custody but officials say the motive for the carnage is unclear.