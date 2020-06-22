From shops to dining out, NYC reopening hits ‘biggest step’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is hitting a key point Monday in trying to rebound from the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak. For the first time in three months, New Yorkers are able to dine out, though only at outdoor tables. Shoppers can once again browse in the city’s destination stores, shaggy heads can get haircuts and kids can climb playground monkey bars, instead of their apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though many haven’t yet. Monday marks just the second of four reopening phases, but Mayor Bill de Blasio calls it “the biggest step forward” as the city fights back from the coronavirus crisis.