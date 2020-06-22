2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and seven others were wounded early Monday when multiple people fired into a crowd at an impromptu celebration in North Carolina. Five others were hit by vehicles. Police say the shooting happened at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations. About 400 people were gathered when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, prompting the arrival of an ambulance and first responders. Police heard shots fired when they arrived. No motive was immediately clear, and no one was in custody by late Monday morning.