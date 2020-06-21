School Vision Screening in Sherman County with the Lions Club: How Can You Help Students in Need Access Exams and Glasses?

On the chilly morning of November 14, 2019, Ted Carlin, a retired educator, a long-time Lions Club member from the Crooked River Ranch Lions Club and a School Vision Screener with the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLSHF), arrived at the Sherman County schools in Moro, Oregon to supervise vision screening for all of the students in the district. Ted was met by Lion Patricia Gabriel of the Sherman County Lions Club to help screen all of those students.

Lion Patricia Gabriel understands how important high quality vision screening is for students everywhere. 80% of learning is visual, yet about 25% of students have vision issues. OLSHF consistently finds just about 11% of students in need of comprehensive vision exams and vision aids like eyeglasses.

Between Ted and Patricia and school helpers, they screened 259 students, referring 27 for comprehensive vision exams. They did all this in less than 2 hours that chilly November morning. The vision screenings provided by the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation throughout the state are of highest quality, efficient and equitable. Every student gets screened. Vision screening staff from OLSHF bring the Welch Allyn Spot vision screening tool that takes 13 measures of the eyes, looking for eight conditions common to students including myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and more, in only seconds. OLSHF School Vision Screening is so efficient that, even with the interrupted 2019-2020 school year, OLSHF screened 181,000 students

Colt Gill, the Director of the Oregon Department of Education, is a strong proponent of Lions School Vision Screening. Director Gill said: “What I noticed when I got to see the results for certain students was I know some are going to be heading to the eye doctor and that’s going to set them on the path to learning and being successful in school.”

Secure and encrypted reports are quickly collated and returned to the school districts along with resources for student’s families including the Oregon Health Plan, VSP-Sight for Students and the KEX Kids Fund.

OLSHF has administered the KEX Kids Fund for decades and currently has more than 100 vision providers all over Oregon that partner to provide discounted exams and eyeglasses for students, except in the Sherman County area. OLSHF is currently looking for vision providers in the upper Columbia Gorge area to become a KEX Kids partner. Join our network to help students see and learn better. Providers will be reimbursed by the KEX Kids Fund.

OLSHF and the Lions will be back at the Sherman County Schools in November 2020 to screen all of the students’ vision. Be a part of this important community service – contact OLSHF at 503-413-7399 for questions about the KEX Kids Fund and learn more about their sight and hearing programs at www.olshf.org.