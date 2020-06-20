MCMC to close The Spa at Water’s Edge

(THE DALLES, Ore. – June 18, 2020) — Mid-Columbia Medical Center announced today that it is permanently closing The Spa at Water’s Edge. The Spa has been closed since mid-March as part of the statewide coronavirus shutdown.

Like healthcare organizations across the country, MCMC has been significantly impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a decline in revenue at the same time it has confronted increased pandemic-related costs.

“As we have begun the process of reopening our many service lines, we have made the difficult decision to keep The Spa closed permanently,” said Dennis Knox, president and CEO of MCMC. “With our recent financial losses related to COVID-19, we simply aren’t able to continue to support this business line; however, we remain committed to offering a holistic approach to healthcare that empowers patients and their families.”

Consistent with the hospital’s Planetree philosophy of care — which emphasizes the need to address a person’s intellectual, environmental, emotional, and spiritual concerns in addition to their physical needs — MCMC will continue to offer alternative therapies to inpatients as well as patients of the Celilo Cancer Center at MCMC.

With the spa closure, 15 positions at MCMC are affected. The hospital is giving impacted workers priority access to apply for non-licensed job postings at MCMC. Information on The Spa gift cards will be released in the very near future.

About MCMC

Founded in 1901 and located in The Dalles, Mid-Columbia Medical Center is a nationally recognized hospital dedicated to serving residents of The Dalles and its surrounding communities. As a Planetree hospital, MCMC works to provide a caring, nurturing and educational environment, and puts great efforts into humanizing and demystifying the medical experience. For more information, visit mcmc.net and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/mcmchealth.