Bank of England says sorry for slave links as UK faces past

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has apologized for the links past governors of the institution had with slavery. The bank has called the trade in human beings “an unacceptable part of English history,” and pledged to not to display any images of former leaders who had any involvement. The bank says in a statement it is “aware of some inexcusable connections involving former governors and directors and apologizes for them.’’ The decision comes after two British companies on Thursday promised to financially support projects assisting minorities after being called out for past roles in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyd’s of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pledges after they were included in a University College London database of companies with ties to the slave trade.