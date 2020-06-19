Advocates worry blacks, Hispanics falling behind in census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Halfway through the extended effort to count every U.S. resident, civil rights leaders worry that minority communities are falling behind in responding to the 2020 census. Both the National Urban League and the NALEO Educational Fund are sounding the alarm blacks and Hispanics are trailing the rest of the nation in answering the census questionnaire. The count helps determine where $1.5 trillion in federal funding goes and how many congressional seats each state gets. An analysis shows that neighborhoods with concentrations of black residents had a self-response rate of 51%. That compares to 53.8% for Hispanic neighborhoods and 65.5% for white-dominant neighborhoods.