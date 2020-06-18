Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

The daily number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States has been falling, but experts warn the trend may reverse as states reopen and people drop their guards. An Associated Press analysis finds that deaths have fallen from about 960 per day two weeks ago to about 680 now. Experts cite several factors, including lessons learned in the early days of the pandemic and the lasting impact of social distancing. Deaths per day are slowly starting to rise again in some states that opened early.