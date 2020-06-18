Atlanta police call out in protest; force says it’s managing

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police department says it can still protect the city even though officers are calling out to protest a member of the force being charges with murder for shooting a man in the back. A department tweet Thursday urged people to continue calling 911 if they have an emergency. It’s not clear how many officers have called out, a union representative said but just one officer showed up for work Thursday morning in Zone 6, which covers much of Atlanta’s east side. Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against the white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks. Another officer is being charged with aggravated assault.