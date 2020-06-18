AP-NORC poll: Trump adds to divisions in an unhappy country

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country. The survey also reveals that a majority think President Donald Trump is exacerbating tensions in a moment of national crisis. With less than five months until Election Day, the poll offers few bright spots for Trump, who is confronting a historic pandemic, a sharp economic decline and national outrage over police brutality. Most Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans. Close to two-thirds of Americans say Trump is making America more divided.