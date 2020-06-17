Senate GOP proposes policing changes in ‘Justice Act’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the launch of floor debate next week. According to a draft of a bill obtained by The Associated Press, the legislation would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race. The “Justice Act” is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years. It’s a direct response to the massive public protests over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans. As the outlines emerged, Democrats said it didn’t go far enough. The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal. Votes on both could come next week.