Real recycling returns to Wasco County; Commission meeting 06-17-20

Wasco County Commissioners met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, June 17. As has become a regular practice, the meeting started with a report on the pandemic from Teri Thalhofer and Dr. Mimi McDonell from the North Central Public Health District. After sharing that Wasco County was at 42 cases, Hood River County at 83, Sherman County with one case, long since cured and Gilliam County with none, Dr. McDonnel mentioned the largest outbreak in Oregon so far.

“Over the weekend, Union County had approximately 22 people who tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “Now they have 240. it’s felt to be linked to a couple of weekend events at a church where people were in very close contact and not wearing masks.” She said five people had been hospitalized there.

Lynn Burditt of the Forest Service announced a few popular spots in the Gorge have reopened, including the Dog Mountain trailhead in Skamania County, Viento Campground, operated by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and Wyeth Campground, operated by the Forest Service. She said many of the trails and parks in the waterfall corridor will remain closed, including Vista House at Crown Point.

Real recycling will be returning to The Dalles. Nicole Bailey of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee said that the group has worked out a way to adjust the menu of what will be accepted for recycling that will allow The Dalles to resume the program instead of dumping everything in the landfill.

Things that would not be accepted for recycling, she said, are paper milk cartons, waxy papers, certain kinds of plastic and scrap metal.

To absorb part of the costs, a 2.16 percent surcharge would be added to the monthly garbage bill. That amounts to approximately 32 cents a month for a 30-gallon can, with the larger size at just 56 cents a month. Commissioner Steve Kramer pointed out that Waste Management company was absorbing some of the additional expense as well.

Councilors also heard reports on insurance coverage for the county and postponed a request to issue a proclamation opposing proposed changes to the Columbia River Gorge Management Plan that would limit any expansion of an urban area in the Gorge to a lifetime total of 20 acres or 1 percent of the area in the urban area, whichever is smaller. That topic will be taken up as an extra item at next Wednesdays weekly pandemic update meeting at 9 am.

