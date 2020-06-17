New Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of world

BEIJING (AP) — China raised its emergency warning to its second highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights into Beijing amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital. It was a sharp pullback for the nation that has reported only scattered cases for weeks and a warning for the rest of the world about the tenacity of the virus. New infections spiked in India, Iran and U.S. states ranging from Florida to Texas to Arizona as authorities struggled restart economic activity without accelerating the pandemic. New Zealand is also dealing with two new cases not long after declaring itself virus-free.