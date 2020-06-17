Fatal clash in the Himalayas ups ante for China and India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts say a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops along a disputed border high in the Himalayas shows China’s growing belligerence toward its nuclear armed neighbor. The skirmish Monday in the desolate alpine area of Ladakh, arose amid a geopolitical tug-of-war with the United States and India’s recent changes to the political status of Kashmir. At least 20 Indian soldiers died after the two sides threw rocks and traded blows in the culmination of a months-long standoff near the Line of Actual Control that separates the two countries. It was the worst violence since 1962, when a war over competing claims on the remote Himalayan area ended with an uneasy truce.