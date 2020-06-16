EU authorities open twin Apple antitrust investigations

LONDON (AP) — European Union authorities have opened antitrust investigations into Apple’s App Store and its payments platform over concerns that its practices stifle competition. The EU’s executive Commission said it launched a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the U.S. tech giant refuses access to its payment system and concerns that it limits access to the “tap and go” function on iPhones. The Commission opened a second investigation into the mobile App Store over concerns that Apple restricts app developers from letting iPhone and iPad users know about ways to make purchases outside of apps.