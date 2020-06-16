Edén Pastora, Nicarguan revolutionary, dead at 83

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — One of the most mercurial, charismatic figures of Central America’s revolutionary upheavals, Edén Pastora, has died. He was 83. On Aug. 22, 1978, the man better known as “Commander Zero” led a group of guerrilla fighters in an armed takeover of Nicaragua’s national congress, becoming the subject of an iconic image with rifle raised above his head as he boarded a plane to escape to Panama and then Cuba. Their daring mission succeeded in freeing 60 Sandinista prisoners. Alvaro Pastora, one of his sons, said Tuesday he died at Managua’s Military Hospital of respiratory failure.