Muslims join to demand police reforms, back black-led groups

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody, dozens of American Muslim organizations have joined together in a call for reform to policing practices, and committed to support black-led organizations. A statement signed by more than 90 civil rights, advocacy, community and faith organizations deplores what it says is the long and troubling history of victimization of unarmed black Muslims. The organizations say they will draw on their diversity, strength, and resilience to demand reforms because black lives matter. Urged reforms include prohibiting racial profiling and maneuvers that restrict the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain, such as choke holds.