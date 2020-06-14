US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals

CINCINNATI (AP) — As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows won’t have their names removed from U.S. military bases weren’t winners. They not only fought on the losing side of a rebellion, some weren’t even considered good generals. The 10 generals include some who made costly battlefield blunders; others mistreated captured Union soldiers, some were slaveholders and one was linked to the Ku Klux Klan after the war. Trump has dug in his heels on renaming, despite a push in Congress to do so.