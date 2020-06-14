Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men

Anti-racism protesters are calling attention to the deaths of two more black men, one who was found hanging from a tree in California and another who was fatally shot by police outside an Atlanta restaurant. The Atlanta police chief resigned hours later and police announced Sunday one officer had been fired. In Europe, protesters in Italy and Germany sought to show solidarity with their American counterparts and to confront bias in their own countries. The fresh wave of protests come nearly three weeks after George Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.