More global protests emerge over racism, police actions

Far-right activists have scuffled with police and other protesters in London and Paris as more demonstrations unfold across Europe in support of Black Lives Matter. In the U.S., people protested after learning about a police shooting involving a man at an Atlanta fast-food restaurant. Tensions were high in many big cities around the globe, nearly three weeks after George Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck. The demonstrations also posed a challenge to policies intended to limit large crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.