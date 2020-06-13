Atlanta police shoot, kill suspect after struggle

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a suspect who resisted being taken into custody by Atlanta police has been shot and killed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating the shooting that happened at a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday. Officers were responding to a complaint of a man sleeping in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru. The man was later identified as 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta. The GBI said he resisted attempts to be taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test and a struggle ensued over a Taser. The GBI said witnesses saw Brooks grab the Taser away from the officer and was then shot.