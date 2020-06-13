At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation’s core values

WEST POINT. N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump has highlighted the diversity of West Point’s graduating class and appealed for America’s newest officers to defend the country’s core principles. His commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy emphasized unity at a time when the commander in chief’s relationship with military leaders has become strained and questions have arisen about the role of soldiers in a civil society. Trump said in Saturday’s speech that the new graduates “have come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small, and from every race, religion, color, and creed. But when you entered these grounds, you became part of one team, one family, proudly serving one American nation.”