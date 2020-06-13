Activists cite tabulation flaw in mail-in ballots in Georgia

Election officials and activists in four Georgia counties say faulty software or poorly calibrated vote-tabulation scanners used in the state’s primary may have prevented thousands of mailed-in votes from being counted. The activists say the fact that the problem occurred in multiple counties suggests it is systemic. They are calling for statewide audits. A top Georgia voting official, Gabriel Sterling, says he has not yet seen evidence of the issue and blamed “activists who have an ax to grind” for raising it. Voters on Tuesday waited up to five hours to cast ballots at some polling places due to problems with equipment and poll worker unfamiliarity with a new voting system.