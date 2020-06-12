Researchers ask if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus

Scientists are beginning a new study to tell if the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help prevent infection in the first place. Doctors already are using survivor plasma as a treatment for many hospitalized patients, even as research still is underway to tell if it really works. The plasma harbors virus-fighting antibodies. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are testing if giving that immune system boost to people newly exposed but not yet sick — like health workers or nursing home residents — could help stave off illness.