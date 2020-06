Though Senator Wyden was using Zoom in conjunction with the Town Hall Project, this image was takin off the meeting as it was live-streamed on Facebook.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden held a town hall meeting that was streamed live on Facebook on Friday, June 12. The first question came from Julie Reynolds of The Dalles. Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege also had a question, as did several residents of Hood River, and others throughout the five-county area.

You can hear the hourlong town hall by clicking on the grey podcast button below.