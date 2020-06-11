Protesters topple Jefferson Davis statue in Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Protesters have pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the former capital of the Confederacy, adding it to the list of Old South monuments removed or damaged around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The bronze statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, had been all but marked for removal by city leaders in a matter of weeks, but demonstrators took matters into their own hands Wednesday night, tying ropes around its legs and toppling it onto the pavement. No arrests have been reported.