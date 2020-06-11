Goldendale Police; Stabbing at Corner Chevron

Goldendale, Washington 6-11-2020 – The Goldendale Police Department responded in assistance with KCSO and WSP to a call of a stabbing at the Corner Chevron in Goldendale. The police department found that there was an altercation that started at the McDonalds and ended at the Corner Chevron. A 34 year old white male was stabbed in the right forearm and hand. The victim was transported to Klickitat Valley Hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The suspect in the stabbing is Ricky Contreras who is 27 years of age, 5’-7” in height, 150 lbs, black, short hair, and brown eyes. He has a small distinctive tattoo between his eyes of a cross. He is known to be homeless around the Goldendale area.

The Goldendale Police has probable cause for the arrest of Contreras. He also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Do not attempt to contact the suspect as he is considered armed with a knife at this time. If you know his whereabouts or have any information about this crime, please contact the Goldendale Police Department at 773-4545.

If you have any questions, please contact Chief Bartkowski at the Goldendale Police Department about this press release.