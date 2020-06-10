Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has dropped its investigation into the 1986 unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead in downtown Stockholm. The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, said Wednesday that the case was being closed because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, had died in 2000. Palme was gunned down on Feb. 28, 1986, after he and his wife Lisbet Palme left a movie theater in Stockholm. The murder shocked the nation and shook the Scandinavian county’s image as being so safe and peaceful that politicians could wander around in public without protection. One politician said the unsolved killing “is still a wound” in Sweden.