Media Release

June 10, 2020, at 1:30 PM

Investigation of Community Spread

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with the Klickitat County Public Health Department (PHD) is investigating 2 new cases that have the potential for wider community spread in the Goldendale area. The PHD is working to gather as much information as quickly as possible in order to be able to identify close contacts of confirmed cases. Since entering phase 2 on June 1st we have increased by 19 cases bringing our total count to 44 cases. The breakdown of those 19 cases is as follows: White Salmon 1, Klickitat 1, Dallesport 1, Roosevelt 1, Bingen 3 and 12 positives for Goldendale.

We need everyone to follow all health precautions that have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. If you are not following these precautions you may be contributing to the spread of this virus in our community. If you test positive for COVID-19 or if you are a close contact to someone who has tested positive it is important that you cooperate with the PHD and voluntarily quarantine and/or isolate yourself to protect your loved ones and the community members. We need community cooperation in order to be successful at managing COVID activity, keep all of our community members healthy and safe, and support our county moving through the “Safe Start” phases.

All community members need to:

Engage in physical distancing of at least six feet (non-household members)

Wear face coverings in public places

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

Avoid crowded locations, be flexible, go back when the crowd disperses

Stay home if sick

Avoid others who are sick

For those of you that are taking these precautions, thank you! For information on CDC guidelines on how to prevent becoming sick, what to do if you are sick and strategies to prevent the spread please go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Be a Part of the Solution