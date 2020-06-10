Backlash to George Floyd tweet forces out CrossFit founder

The CEO of CrossFit is stepping down after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a social media backlash and led to affiliated gyms and Reebok cutting ties with the exercise brand. Greg Glassman said in a statement late Tuesday that he decided to retire, saying he has created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Glassman had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic. He said he made a mistake and should have been more sensitive but denied being racist.