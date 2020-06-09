Testing Reveals Increase of Local COVID-19 Cases

Several factors, including testing associated with recent clusters, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases in the county have resulted in the identification of many new cases. Most of the positive lab results that came to us over the past weekend were people associated with earlier positive cases and our contact tracers had already been corresponding with them. As we have continued with interviews and daily checks it has become evident that many of the cases were likely not acquired at the place of employment but at activities outside of work where employees gathered in groups. If we are to continue to contain this virus in a way that preserves the capacity of our healthcare system and protects the most vulnerable among us it will require a commitment from all members of our community to stay home when they are ill and adhere to measures in keeping with national, state, and local health guidelines and requirements. Gathering with those outside your immediate living unit, group meetings and activities are still being discouraged. This virus has disproportionately impacted those who are most at risk, including those with underlying medical conditions or other risk factors. We are strongly advising that vulnerable people continue to minimize interactions with people outside of their immediate family unit. If you believe that you are a close contact to a positive case and have not been contacted by a public health employee please call your local Public Health Department. If you live in Wasco, Sherman, or Gilliam counties you would call North Central Public Health District 541-464-6550. Klickitat County residents should call 509-773-4565. Skamania County residents please call 509-427-3850. Hood River County residents can call 541-386-1115.

It is recommended that individuals, including children between 2 and 12 years of age, wear a face covering at all times in settings where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six feet from other individuals outside their family or living unit cannot be maintained. If you are in public and cannot maintain a 6 foot physical distance from someone who is not a member of your own household you should be wearing a mask!

Hood River County Public Health Department continues to stress to everyone that there are increasing numbers of cases in our community and people with these symptoms may have COVID-19 and should stay at home:

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Muscle pain

Chills

Fever

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Please if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. DO NOT GO OUT IN PUBLIC . If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and consider wearing a cloth face covering. Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without symptoms for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.

If you are sick: