Klickitat PUD will have a planned power outage on Tuesday, June 9th from 5:00AM-5:20AM while Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) switches the transmission line feeding the Spearfish and Lyle substations. Outage phone calls are being made through our automated phone call system and will continue being made today through Friday.

If you have questions regarding this power outage, please contact the Operations Department at (800) 548-8357.